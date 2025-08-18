  • home icon
  • Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordiero basks in Canadian sunshine donning cheetah-print bikini

Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordiero basks in Canadian sunshine donning cheetah-print bikini

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 18, 2025 03:33 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordiero basks in Canadian sunshine donning cheetah-print bikini

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has been an inspiration to a generation of young players, and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is inspiring people off the field.

Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness influencer and trainer, helps people transform their lives via her fitness regimen. In her Instagram story on Sunday, the 45-year-old shared glimpses of her "Jacfit Wellness bootcamp."

She also shared a picture of her toned body in a cheetah-print bikini, basking in the sunshine with the Canadian flag in the backdrop.

(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)
(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)

In a previous story, Cordeiro had asked fans if they liked her cheetah-print bikini while celebrating her health.

"Sunday Funday, feeling fabulous at 45," Cordeiro captioned her Instagram story.
(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)
(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)

The fitness influencer also shared a motivational message, urging people to use Sunday for planning their week:

"Sunday: the perfect day to plant the seeds of a strong week ahead."
(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)
(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro highlighted dieting myth

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Jaclyn Cordeiro busted the myth about cutting carbohydrates from people's diet. Cordeiro said people trying to lose weight often treat carbohydrates as their "enemies."

"Number one, carbs are not the enemy," Cordeiro said. "Number two, educate yourself on the carbs and Number three, if you want to grow, if you want change, you have to do something different. And guess what, avoiding carbohydrates your entire life because we were led to believe that they're the enemy because those are the culprits for gaining weight is the furthest thing from the truth."
Jaclyn Cordeiro highlighted three important points for people looking to maintain their carbohydrate intake. She urged people to consume natural sources of carbohydrates rather than refined or processed sources. She also mentioned the timing and portions as key factors.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

