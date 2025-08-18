Alex Rodriguez's 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordiero basks in Canadian sunshine donning cheetah-print bikini

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has been an inspiration to a generation of young players, and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is inspiring people off the field. Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness influencer and trainer, helps people transform their lives via her fitness regimen. In her Instagram story on Sunday, the 45-year-old shared glimpses of her &quot;Jacfit Wellness bootcamp.&quot;She also shared a picture of her toned body in a cheetah-print bikini, basking in the sunshine with the Canadian flag in the backdrop.(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)In a previous story, Cordeiro had asked fans if they liked her cheetah-print bikini while celebrating her health.&quot;Sunday Funday, feeling fabulous at 45,&quot; Cordeiro captioned her Instagram story.(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)The fitness influencer also shared a motivational message, urging people to use Sunday for planning their week:&quot;Sunday: the perfect day to plant the seeds of a strong week ahead.&quot;(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram)Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro highlighted dieting mythIn an Instagram post earlier this week, Jaclyn Cordeiro busted the myth about cutting carbohydrates from people's diet. Cordeiro said people trying to lose weight often treat carbohydrates as their &quot;enemies.&quot;&quot;Number one, carbs are not the enemy,&quot; Cordeiro said. &quot;Number two, educate yourself on the carbs and Number three, if you want to grow, if you want change, you have to do something different. And guess what, avoiding carbohydrates your entire life because we were led to believe that they're the enemy because those are the culprits for gaining weight is the furthest thing from the truth.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaclyn Cordeiro highlighted three important points for people looking to maintain their carbohydrate intake. She urged people to consume natural sources of carbohydrates rather than refined or processed sources. She also mentioned the timing and portions as key factors.