Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha nails every vibe in 6 stylish fits ft. geeky Yankees look

Former New York Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez cares for both his daughters, Natasha, whom he lovingly calls "Tashi," and Ella Alexander Rodriguez. He shares the girls with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, whom he married in 2002 but then later separated from in 2008. Tashi was born on November 18, 2004, while Ella was born on April 21, 2008.

On Friday, Natasha shared an array of selfie images on her social media story from her dorm room. The images showcased multiple stylish fit checks, highlighting her taste in fashion. One of the images included a Yankees pinstripes sweatshirt.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Some more screenshots from the Instagram story

Tashi is like her father in many aspects of life. Reflecting on the same in a media interview with PEOPLE in April 2024, A-Rod said:

"She has a sense of friends and which bus to take, as well as her gym and which Starbucks [to go to]. So she's very much like me. She's very routine oriented. I feel like she's in a good place right now."

Rodriguez spent Tashi's spring break from college alongside his younger sister, Ella, at their home in Miami, Florida. They spent some quality family time together then.

Natasha graduated from high school in May 2023 and was later admitted to the University of Michigan. There, she joined the school's musical theatre program while pursuing a bachelor's degree. Tashi had always been fond of singing, acting, and fashion and decided to pursue her interests in college.

Alex Rodriguez shared an endearing post highlighting his love for his daughters, Natasha and Ella

Last month, Alex Rodriguez shared an endearing social media post, highlighting his love for both his daughters, Natasha and Ella. He shared the post during the spring vacations when both the girls were together with their father under one roof in Miami, FL.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"I don’t know how they grow up so fast! Love you two so much 💕 "

Since retiring from the MLB in 2016, Rodriguez has completely transformed himself into a successful businessman. He continues to grow his investment portfolio through his company A-Rod Corp.

