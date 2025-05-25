Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha turns up glamor with strapless white romper in latest mirror selfie

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez’s daughter, Natasha, shared her latest look featuring a stunning all-white outfit. While her father is now a full-fledged businessman, Natasha is pursuing her own interests at the University of Michigan.

She is currently enrolled in the BFA program for musical theatre and often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her performances and rehearsals with her 43.1K Instagram followers. Natasha also gives fans a peek into her personal life, frequently posting family moments that often feature her father, Alex Rodriguez.

On Saturday, she posted a mirror selfie taken in a modern bathroom during a recent outing, highlighting her chic fashion sense.

IG stories (Credits: Instagram/@thenatasharodriguez)

In the photo, Natasha stylishly holds her phone while wearing a fashionable all-white outfit consisting of a strapless top paired with matching white shorts. Her hair is styled casually, and she accessorized the look with a bracelet, a ring, and a small pendant.

She also shared a glimpse from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the Minnesota Timberwolves were playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder. She posted a clip from the game showing Timberwolves’ No. 5, Anthony Edwards, scoring a basket.

The game ended with the Timberwolves winning 143-101 against the Thunder.

Alex Rodriguez opens up about similarities with daughter Natasha

In August 2023, Alex Rodriguez helped his daughter Natasha move to Michigan for her first year of college. As she neared the end of her freshman year, Rodriguez opened up about Natasha in 2024, saying (via People.com):

"She has a sense of friends and which bus to take, as well as her gym and which Starbucks [to go to]... So she's very much like me. She's very routine oriented. I feel like she's in a good place right now."

Speaking further about Natasha’s studies, he added:

"She's in the musical theater program... She's doing fantastic, she's really happy. She's really excited because [the play she's in is] bilingual, and she gets to sing a little bit in English and Spanish."

Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, welcomed Natasha in November 2004. The couple also shares another daughter, Ella, born in April 2008.

