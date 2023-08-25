Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's first-anniversary post for Ben Affleck is lyrically lovely. The Boy Next Door actress, who wed a year ago at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, recently posted photos from their wedding along with a sentimental poem to mark the occasion.

The actors can be seen grinning broadly in the photo, with Ben Affleck cradling the actress in his arms. They are seen kissing in the second image.

"One year ago today…Dear Ben, Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here? Without a rewind. Oh my. This is my life, Jennifer," read Jlo's caption.

Fans are trolling over Jennifer Lopez's 'Dear Ben Pt. II' song teaser with one commenting:

"I'll give them one more year" and the other one writing: "Shame she had to spiral for twenty years."

"The Afflecks reminding me to call my ex and see what's up"

The couple got engaged in 2002 and were apart for over 20 years until marrying in July. The famous 90s couple met while JLo was still married to her second husband Cris Judd on the set of their 2002 film Gigli. Jennifer divorced Cris the following year and began seeing Ben shortly after.

Although, they shocked everyone by delaying their wedding until September 2003 and eventually split in January 2004. Once again they rekindled their relationship in July 2021, per reports, and finally tied the knot in July 2022. However, fans keep speculating that the two might not stay together for a long time.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were regarded as a power couple

For four years, Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez were in a relationship and were regarded as a power couple. In the Bahamas in 2019, Alex proposed to Lopez wearing a sparkling emerald-cut diamond ring costing $1 million.

Due to COVID-19, they had to postpone their wedding twice. In April 2021, they finally announced their split while pledging to remain friends and support one another.