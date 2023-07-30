Jennifer Lopez has received harsh criticism from her fans after openly promoting her personally crafted alcohol brand, Delola, on Instagram. The controversy arose when she posted a video of herself drinking Delola's raspberry sangria during her birthday week.

While she claims to drink responsibly, fans are concerned about the message she sends, particularly given her partner's history as a recovering alcoholic.

The outcry from fans on Instagram centers around the perception that Lopez is using her fame and influence to promote a product that is potentially harmful, and some have accused her of being solely focused on financial gain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, the fact that she is providing alcohol to others while being aware of her partner's alcoholism has raised questions about her sensitivity and responsibility in such a serious matter.

Fans believe that promoting an alcohol brand in such a casual manner may trivialize the seriousness of the addiction issues that many people face.

Fans expressed disappointment, claiming that they never saw Lopez advocate for a cause that did not involve spending money, reinforcing the perception that her alcohol line is purely profit-driven and has no meaningful purpose.

"Selling crap that people don’t need"

"Never seen her advocating for anything unless it's spending money"

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

Supporters, on the other hand, argue that Jennifer, as an entrepreneur, has the right to venture into any business, including alcohol. They believe responsible drinking is a personal choice and Jennifer is not liable for consumer decisions.

However, critics argue that the alcohol line contradicts her image of empowerment and positivity, which she has frequently portrayed throughout her career.

One major point of contention is that the alcohol industry has been linked to a variety of health problems, such as addiction, liver disease, and impaired decision-making.

Fans believe that Jennifer, as a role model for many, should instead endorse products that promote well-being and positivity over alcoholic beverages.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Pop star Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez were regarded as one of the most significant couples during their brief union. However, after a few happy years together, they broke up in 2021.

While they were on vacation in the Bahamas in 2019, Alex proposed to the 54-year-old star on the beach. He gave Lopez a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring worth $1 million.

The 48-year-old former baseball player later revealed that the suggestion had been tested with his assistant over the previous three days.

Even former President Barack Obama sent a handwritten card to the newly engaged couple to offer his congratulations.

Lopez reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, after breaking up with Rodriguez.

In light of Ben Affleck's history with alcohol, Lopez recently launched her alcohol brand, Delola. When Ben was married to Jennifer Garner and their relationship and marriage fell apart, Ben turned to alcohol for companionship after realizing his addiction had gotten far too out of hand, and reuniting with Lopez brought him new hope. He began rehab, and his condition improved.

They are now married, while Rodriguez has embarked on a relationship with fitness instructor and mother of two Jaclyn Cordeiro.