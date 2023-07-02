Kathryn Padgett, a dietician and fitness guru, has been making waves in the world of sports by helping athletes battle body issues and unhealthy eating habits.

Recently, she received high praise from college basketball stars, the Cavinder twins, for her assistance in transforming their relationship with food and body image.

After a brief romantic fling with former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez following his split with Jennifer Lopez, Padgett has been steadfastly focused on her career, lending her expertise to numerous celebrities.

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, known for their basketball prowess and burgeoning social media fame, credited Padgett on their Instagram stories for helping them overcome their eating disorder.

''a year difference," they wrote. "if i saw this a year ago i would flip shizz because i clearly look ''thicker''. the diffrence is the photo on the left i was constantly anxious about the scale and focused on how little calories i can consume. the photo on the right i am healthy and happy and enjoy food that i love i also have had a significant change in my mood, hair growth and energy levels.

"this is just a small healthy win, remainder to do things for you and not for others, whatever the best version of yourself is, be that it's 10 x times more awarding big thankyou to kate padget she has made the biggest difference''

The twins shared side-by-side photos illustrating their progress over the past year. They acknowledged the stark contrast between the anxiety-driven focus on low-calorie intake in the past and the newfound happiness and healthy relationship with food in the present. Kate shared their story on her Instagram story and wrote,

''So beyond proud of my Girls'': kate padgett

The twins highlighted Padgett's guidance in encouraging them to prioritize their overall well-being by increasing their carbohydrate intake, leading to improved physical and mental health.

Padgett's impact extends beyond athletes, as multiple reports suggest she also played a significant role in advising Rodriguez about his diet during their time together.

Kate Padgett's Relationship with Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Kate Padgett

Alex Rodriguez, the former baseball star, made headlines with his romantic relationship with fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett. The duo was spotted at an NFL game in January 2022.

They further fueled speculation when they attended David Ortiz's Hall of Fame Induction ceremony together in July of the same year.

During the event, Padgett shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram, including a photo with Big Papi himself, showcasing her enjoyment of the prestigious occasion.

However, their relationship was short-lived, and by September 2022, Rodriguez and Padgett decided to go their separate ways.

Since the split, Padgett has hinted at moving on without openly discussing a new relationship. While she keeps her personal life private, she has made it clear that she has turned a new leaf after her time with A-Rod.

As for Alex Rodriguez, he moved on to a new love interest too. The former New York Yankees star is currently dating Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness trainer and mother of two based in Canada.

While details about their relationship remain relatively under wraps, the couple has been seen together, sparking interest among fans and the media alike.

