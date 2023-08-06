Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday a few days ago and committed to continuing the month-long celebration of her birthday. On July 25, the singer shared photos from her 54th birthday celebrations on Instagram.

The pictures showed her in numerous elegant poses and party situations. The birthday was hosted by her husband, Ben Affleck.

Recently, Lopez shared a video of herself dancing on the table during her birthday celebration. A few companions joined the celebrity on the side of the table as she stood up to dance while wearing a glittering backless cowl-necked silver dress.

Some fans loved her spirit, however, some criticized her. See the comments below:

ɴᴀʏ 🦋 @adoreelopez Wishing divorce and making fun of his addiction is crazy Yall doin too much now

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were an item for a few years before officially breaking up. After two years of dating, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in the Bahamas, and the couple announced their engagement in March 2019. A-Rod and J-Lo claimed they ended their relationship because they wanted to prioritize their friendship.

They also used Fit Plan that year, a smartphone application for personal fitness that provides workouts, videos, and dietary advice. Lopez asserted that the former Yankees player offered her access to several businesses and informed her of possible investors' interest in collaborating with pop culture celebrities like her.

They collaborated in the real estate and wellness industries, and invested in the telemedicine company Hims & Hers, which distributes various personal care products emphasizing gorgeous skin and hair.