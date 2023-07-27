In a heartwarming display of love and appreciation, Cynthia Scurtis, the former wife of MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, took to Instagram to extend her birthday wishes to her ex-husband.

The touching post showcased their enduring bond with each other and their two daughters. It showed that, despite their past, they still care about each other.

Cynthia's Instagram Post

The post was accompanied by a sweet picture of Arod and their daughters on a yacht, enjoying sunset. She wrote:

''Happy Birthday. We love you! Continued health and happiness."

The couple's relationship history includes a notable separation in 2008, which led to their divorce after six years of marriage. Their split garnered media attention, with various reports speculating on the reasons behind their separation.

Alex Rodriguez's marriage with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis collapsed due to unfaithfulness

Rodriguez's path from a public divorce to redefining blended family objectives has been one of development and comprehension. He and Cynthia Scurtis divorced in 2008 amid claims of adultery and emotional neglect.

In order to successfully co-parent their two daughters, Natasha and Ella, the former couple had to set aside their differences.

Alex and Cynthia have both moved on and had other relationships. Cynthia married Angel Nicolas, a real estate agent and fitness entrepreneur, in June 2019. The couple shares a daughter.

Alex and Cynthia have been spotted socializing together and accepting their blended family structure.

Rodriguez, who is presently seeing fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro, prioritizes his family and keeps things civil with his ex-wife.

Their journey shows how love and understanding can reshape family dynamics in the most positive way, setting aside past resentments to create a supportive environment for their children.