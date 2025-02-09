Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro addresses 'fears we don't face' in latest motivational post

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro, often posts messages on her Instagram to keep her clients focused. On Friday, she shared another important message to her followers on her Instagram page.

Everyone has fears in their life, but Cordeiro believes those fears could become barriers if not tackled head-on.

"The fears we don't face become walls" -@jac_lynfit wrote

Cordeiro is very active on social media and is often sharing videos of herself working hard in the gym. She also likes to sprinkle in motivational posts on her story as well, and her latest message challenges her followers to tackle obstacles that they are facing.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first linked with one another in October 2022 and became "Instagram official" in December. A-Rod has credited his girlfriend with helping him get back into shape after the end of his 22-year MLB career.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gives baseball a try

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is very active and fit, but baseball is not a sport that she is very familiar with. On January 20, Cordeiro shared a video on her Instagram page of herself going through some baseball training drills, and Alex Rodriguez was giving her some pointers.

At the beginning of the video, Cordeiro had the following quote to help set the stage for what was taking place,

"Here we are, lessons from the GOAT, Alex Rodriguez, on how to properly throw a ball and how to properly catch a ball.”

The former three-time MLB MVP joked about people from the Dominican Republic (his parents were both Dominican immigrants) being natural baseball players. He then contrasted that with Canadians like Cordeiro, who prefer hockey.

A-Rod then put his girlfriend through a number of different drills like properly gripping and throwing a ball, and Cordeiro was willing to give it all a shot.

It will soon be time for Rodriguez to get back to work, but there will still be time to train with Jaclyn Cordeiro during the MLB season.

