On Wednesday, legendary MLB shortstop Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared an Instagram story video to help fans "set themselves up for success." She emphasized the crucial role of proper nutrition in building a good physique.

In the video, Cordeiro talked about how important it was for fitness enthusiasts to ensure they give their bodies the correct fuel to rebuild after enduring a taxing workout.

Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story (Image via Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit)

The Canadian fitness expert and transformation specialist added that to ensure one is not "dependent" on external sources they can follow a balanced diet.

Cordeiro also talked about how it is important to make sure one is experienced at preparing their own meals and advised practicing cooking with two protein sources of their choice, two complex carbohydrate sources and some vegetables.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro showcases remarkable dedication, hitting the gym at 5 in the morning

On Wednesday, fourteen-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a video to her Instagram story, as she kick-started her day with an intense back workout.

Over the years, Cordeiro has always been an advocate for hitting the gym early in the morning.

"Good Morning 5am Club," she captioned the post.

Screenshots of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram/@jac_lynfit)

Along with being an experienced fitness trainer, Jaclyn Cordeiro is also quite a popular social media personality, boasting over 138,000 followers on Instagram. There, she often posts fitness-related content, to help guide fans on the road to their dream physique.

Cordeiro's fitness know-how has also helped transform her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. Having retired from top-level baseball in 2016, "A-Rod" had put on quite a bit of weight when he first met Jaclyn Cordeiro in 2021 and was actively looking at methods to get back on track.

That's exactly what happened under Cordeiro's tutelage, as the 2009 World Series champion significantly changed his daily routine, making sure to go to the gym all seven days of the week, while also practicing a set amount of steady-state cardio every day in the form of post-dinner walks.

The result of Rodriguez and Cordeiro's hard work eventually made itself clear, as A-Rod lost 32 pounds.

