Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro aspires to keep striving every day for personal growth

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend and professional fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro dropped an inspirational message on her Instagram stories.

Here’s a look at the fitness trainer's Wednesday IG post:

Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro aspires to keep striving every day for personal growth - Source: IG

In the caption, A-Rod’s significant other wrote:

“Be better than you were yesterday.”

Like many fitness trainers, Cordeiro often shares motivational content with her 138K Instagram followers.

Jaclyn Cordeiro isn't dating the only Alex Rodriguez around, Texas Rangers sign prospect with the same name

In a strange coincidence, the Texas Rangers announced the signing of Cuban defector Alex Rodriguez to a $400,000 deal.

The 16-year-old ballplayer defected from his native Cuba in 2020 as a 12-year-old following the 2019 U-12 championship.

The older Alex Rodriguez played for the Rangers from 2001 to 2003 after being signed as a free agent. He was the first-overall pick of the 1993 MLB draft, going to the Seattle Mariners.

By the 2000 season, Rodriguez was getting set to hit free agency. With the Mariners unable to keep him, he signed the biggest contract in sports history at the time, a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Rangers.

In 2003, the team was overburdened with Rodriguez’s expensive contract, having reportedly agreed to trade the then-shortstop to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Manny Ramirez.

The Major League Baseball Players Association nixed the deal, claiming it violated rules by involving a salary reduction for Rodriguez. The Rangers eventually traded him ahead of the 2004 season to the New York Yankees in exchange for Alfonso Soriano.

Rodriguez would eventually finish his career in pinstripes, winning the 2009 World Series with New York.

Still, A-Rod’s legacy in Texas will never be forgotten. He had some of his best seasons with the Rangers, capturing the 2003 AL MVP award. He was also a Gold Glove shortstop in 2002 and 2003.

A-Rod transitioned to third base when he joined the Yankees and captain Derek Jeter played shortstop.

Now, Rangers fans hope the second Alex Rodriguez to play for the team will be just as good as the first one.

