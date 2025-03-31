Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro commits $40,000 to transform young girls’ lives through health & wellness

Business tycoon and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, recently made headlines for her contribution to children's health and wellness in her hometown of Windsor, Ontario, Canada. According to the Canadian newspaper Windsor Star, she donated $40,800 to the social service organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor-Essex.

Jaclyn Cordeiro, who is herself a fitness influencer and health instructor, raised this amount of money through her Women Supporting Women Summit held earlier this month. Announcing the summit back in December 2024, Cordeiro wrote:

“Our goal here at Women Supporting Women is to come together, share stories, and build meaningful relationships with like minded individuals who are passionate about supporting and uplifting women.”

“This event also is proud to raise money for a local charity here in Windsor/Essex County. Last year we raised over $15,000 for Build a Dream. This year we hope to surpass that goal, that will go to Big Brother/Big Sister Windsor/Essex.”

The amount Jaclyn Cordeiro donated will support the organization’s Go Girls! Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds program and Game On! Eat Smart, Play Smart program.

In the Go Girls! program, girls aged 12 to 14 receive mentorship on physical activity, balanced eating and self-esteem.

Meanwhile, the Game On! program is a mentoring initiative for boys aged 11 to 14, focusing on healthy lifestyle practices, emotional well-being, and more.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares latest motivational quote

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez began dating Jaclyn Cordeiro in 2022. Cordeiro frequently shares fitness and motivational content on her Instagram account. Her latest motivational post, shared on Sunday, read:

“Just believe in yourself. Even if you don't, just pretend that you do and at some point, you will.”

Jaclyn Cordeiro IG (Credits: Instagram/@jac_lynfit)

Jaclyn Cordeiro also shared a glimpse of her Sunday morning walk, accompanied by someone, writing:

“Happy Sunday, One way to start your fitness journey. Pair up with a morning walking buddy… One Step At A Time”

She ended her day with a post-dinner walk, sharing a clip captioned:

“Post dinner stroll”

The clip featured Jaclyn Cordeiro casually strolling and enjoying a peaceful neighborhood filled with greenery and trees. She also captured some ducks along the way, with a few on the side and one even in the middle of the walkway.

