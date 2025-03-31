  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro commits $40,000 to transform young girls’ lives through health & wellness

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro commits $40,000 to transform young girls’ lives through health & wellness

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Mar 31, 2025 11:16 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro commits $40,000 to transform young girls’ lives through health & wellness (St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn)

Business tycoon and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, recently made headlines for her contribution to children's health and wellness in her hometown of Windsor, Ontario, Canada. According to the Canadian newspaper Windsor Star, she donated $40,800 to the social service organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor-Essex.

Ad

Jaclyn Cordeiro, who is herself a fitness influencer and health instructor, raised this amount of money through her Women Supporting Women Summit held earlier this month. Announcing the summit back in December 2024, Cordeiro wrote:

“Our goal here at Women Supporting Women is to come together, share stories, and build meaningful relationships with like minded individuals who are passionate about supporting and uplifting women.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
“This event also is proud to raise money for a local charity here in Windsor/Essex County. Last year we raised over $15,000 for Build a Dream. This year we hope to surpass that goal, that will go to Big Brother/Big Sister Windsor/Essex.”

The amount Jaclyn Cordeiro donated will support the organization’s Go Girls! Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds program and Game On! Eat Smart, Play Smart program.

Ad

In the Go Girls! program, girls aged 12 to 14 receive mentorship on physical activity, balanced eating and self-esteem.

Meanwhile, the Game On! program is a mentoring initiative for boys aged 11 to 14, focusing on healthy lifestyle practices, emotional well-being, and more.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares latest motivational quote

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez began dating Jaclyn Cordeiro in 2022. Cordeiro frequently shares fitness and motivational content on her Instagram account. Her latest motivational post, shared on Sunday, read:

Ad
“Just believe in yourself. Even if you don't, just pretend that you do and at some point, you will.”
Jaclyn Cordeiro IG (Credits: Instagram/@jac_lynfit)
Jaclyn Cordeiro IG (Credits: Instagram/@jac_lynfit)

Jaclyn Cordeiro also shared a glimpse of her Sunday morning walk, accompanied by someone, writing:

Ad
“Happy Sunday, One way to start your fitness journey. Pair up with a morning walking buddy… One Step At A Time”

She ended her day with a post-dinner walk, sharing a clip captioned:

“Post dinner stroll”

The clip featured Jaclyn Cordeiro casually strolling and enjoying a peaceful neighborhood filled with greenery and trees. She also captured some ducks along the way, with a few on the side and one even in the middle of the walkway.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी