Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drapes Yankee legend's iconic pinstepes in sultry photoshoot

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is in Toronto for The Legend’s Super Cup, taking place at Toronto Pavilion on Saturday with prejudging at 10 am and finals at 5 pm. Cordeiro is representing Canada in bodybuilding, competing in the Women’s Fit Model Masters 45+ (1) and the Women’s Fit Model Open Class D (3).

Ahead of the competition, on Friday, Cordeiro shared insights into her photoshoot through which she paid homage to A-Rod’s playing days in the Bronx. Cordeiro was seen draped in Rodriguez’s iconic pinstriped jersey, complete with his famous No. 13 emblazoned on the back. She reposted the story from her makeup artist, which tagged both her and A-Rod and read:

"So Cute."

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez was traded to the Yankees in 2004. He was already a three-time MVP by then as he joined Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Jorge Posada in a star-studded lineup. His defining moment came when he helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series. Rodriguez hit .365 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in the 2009 playoffs.

Earlier in the day, Cordeiro was involved in another photoshoot where she wore a bodycon black suit and was asked to lean on the wall by her photographer for the shot. Since she was on heels, it was not easy for Cordeiro to do it comfortably. She reshared that moment and wrote:

"When the wall is curved and your in 8 inch heels."

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gets real on "The Game of Life"

Given that she herself is in the middle of a competition, Jaclyn Cordeiro, who often shares motivational quotes every day, came up with a quote focused on not thinking about other players. She wrote:

Cordeiro's Instagram story

The quote meant that instead of constantly comparing to others or worrying about what they’re doing, one should focus on own growth, goals and actions. Obsessing over others' progress is not ideal. Instead, stay disciplined and true to your own path.

