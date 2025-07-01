Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops 5-word reaction on daughter’s game day

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is the biggest supporter of her daughters, Bella and Savanah.

The fitness influencer turned cheerleader for Bella during a soccer game. Cordeiro shared an Instagram story featuring her elder daughter. Bella was ready to take a corner during the game, and Cordeiro dropped a five-word message of encouragement in her story.

"Socks Up, Game Face on," Cordeiro wrote in the story.

In the subsequent story, Cordeiro shared a clip of Bella taking the corner. Although her teammates failed to convert from the dead-ball situation, Cordeiro wrote:

"Send it Bella."

Jaclyn Cordeiro, who is dating former Yankees MVP Alex Rodriguez, shares two daughters with her ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro. Bella was born in May 2011, and her younger sister, Savanah, was born in October 2012.

While Cordeiro is often seen training and working out with the former Yankees star, the fitness coach encourages her daughters to be a part of her regime and lifestyle.

"I include them because I want them to see the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve goals," Cordeiro told Oxygen. "Exposing my daughters to the entire process allows them to understand and respect what I do for a lifestyle."

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared inspirational journey after motherhood

Earlier in June, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a post to showcase her bodybuilding journey. The post had Cordeiro holding one of her daughters in a picture, comparing it to her physique 10 years later.

She captioned the post:

"The woman in the first photo (5 months postpartum) had just become a mom, sleep-deprived, recovering, adjusting — and still, she showed up for herself. That stage wasn’t just about muscles. It was about reclaiming strength, rediscovering identity, and proving that motherhood doesn’t mean the end of your goals—it can be the beginning of a whole new fire.

"Years later (10 years later), in the second photo placing overall in the pro-qualifier. I see the result of consistency, not perfection. Early mornings-5am. Doubts. Wins. Setbacks. Growth—inside and out."

Like the former Yankees All-Star, Jaclyn Cordeiro's two daughters also join her for workouts and attend competitions to cheer for their mother.

