Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a life coach and fitness transformation expert. She is the founder of JACFIT, which is a six-week program that helps her clients lead a healthy lifestyle, and also the 5AMclub, where she shares motivational strategies to live well.

In Cordeiro's latest social media video, she shared a seemingly game-changing leg workout tip during her Tuesday gym grind. In the post, she said:

"Hey guys today is Tuesday and I am training legs. Try incorporating supersets into your workout, not only will it help improve muscular endurance but it will certainly help with time if you should feel you are in a rush in the morning.

"Try this out and let me know what you think. Here I am supersetting leg press with hack squats. Remember train smarter not harder. Check your ego at the door, it's all about the connection."

Screenshots from Jaclyn Cordeiro's story on Instagram

Cordeiro hails from Winnipeg, Canada, and did her entire schooling from there. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a bachelor in science and honors in nursing. She took a liking towards fitness and the gym from an early age and grew up as an athletic child.

Jaclyn started dating Alex Rodriguez while she was helping the former Yankees star with his fitness in 2022. A-Rod and Cordeiro made their relationship official after Rodriguez shared a family picture with Jaclyn and both his daughters during the Christmas Holidays in 2022.

Reflecting on how Jaclyn Cordeiro changed his diet plan in an exclusive interview with the Post in April, Alex Rodriguez said:

"I’ve eliminated a lot of the steak. I was a big steak eater. I used to eat steak probably eight out of 10 days, and now only one or two [days] out of 10 days. And then I do these 45-minute walks after dinner."

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, spoke highly about a plant-based diet

In an interview with Oxygen, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared how she switched to a complete plant-based diet after the birth of her second child, Savanah, in October 2012.

"The benefits of how I felt were astounding; more energy, able to maintain my ideal weight, quicker [recovery] time from training, resolved digestive issues and bloating and the list goes on. I never looked back, it is the best decision I have made for myself to date."

Alex Rodriguez is currently in Tokyo and even spoke at the US Embassy yesterday while Jaclyn is busy popularizing her entrepreneurial ventures as a successful single mom of two.

