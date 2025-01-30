Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops motivational one-liner on self-respect 

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a social media pro and commands over 138K followers on the platform. She avidly shares various posts from her daily life and other endeavors on social media. Besides being an accomplished fitness trainer and dietician, Cordeiro also loves to share various inspirational quotes to motivate her clients to achieve their dream physique.

In her latest social media story from Wednesday morning, she shared a powerful one-liner on self-respect.

Here's a closer look at the snapshot of the story, with a caption that read:

"Set goal. Exercise. Love yourself. Focus on fitness. Rest and relax. Eat right. Smile. Portray positive. Enjoy life. Care for others. Tell yourself, you can do this."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Jaclyn Cordeiro is the founder of two fitness programs, the 5 AM Club and JACFIT. The latter is a six-week transformational program that includes customized nutrition and training planning for her clients so that they can start reducing weight and practice a healthier lifestyle.

Cordeiro hails from Windsor in Ontario, Canada and kick-started her entrepreneurial journey in the fitness domain from there. Her online fitness ventures, helped her come across former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez in 2022 and the duo soon started to date each other.

The couple have been in a relationship for over two years and have been spending some quality time together. Last summer, they went on a European trip along with their family members and spent New Year's with an escape to Paris for a romantic getaway to welcome 2025.

"Pardon My French."

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares highlights from her interview on Bloom TV

On Jan. 28, Jaclyn Cordeiro traveled to Tampa, Florida to shoot an interview and podcast with Bloom TV, a health and wellness TV show based out of Tampa.

In her podcast, Cordeiro gave the mantra for three ingredients that will help an individual succeed in health and fitness. Those ingredients were consistency, hard work and discipline.

She took to social media to share highlights of her Bloom TV podcast. Take a look here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

While Cordeiro is making headwinds in the fitness world through her carefully curated programs, Alex Rodriguez has expanded and diversified his business manifold with the A-Rod Corporation since retiring from professional baseball in 2016.

