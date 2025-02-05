  • home icon
  • Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops motivational reminder on the importance of hard work 

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Feb 05, 2025 02:18 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops motivational reminder on the importance of hard work (Source: Imagn)

Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez has been in a relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro for quite some time. The couple is often spotted attending social events and award functions together, frequently sharing personal moments on social media.

Jaclyn Cordeiro has been working as a fitness instructor and wellness coach for several years, using her social media platforms to spread the knowledge she’s gained from her profession to a wider audience.

Interestingly, Cordeiro initially pursued a career in the medical field as a registered nurse. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she shifted her focus to creating fitness and health content, which eventually evolved into her full-time career.

In addition to promoting health and wellness, she also shares inspirational content to uplift her followers. Her most recent motivational post on Instagram read:

“Sweat now, Shine later.”
(Credits: Instagram/@jac_lynfit)
(Credits: Instagram/@jac_lynfit)

When not posting fitness and motivational content, Jaclyn Cordeiro often shares glimpses of her personal life, including interviews, family moments and quality time spent with Alex Rodriguez.

Her recent post with Rodriguez featured the couple playing catch together. Cordeiro began the video by saying:

“Here we are, lessons from the GOAT, Alex Rodriguez, on how to properly throw a ball and how to properly catch a ball.”

In the clip, the retired MLB superstar can be seen guiding Cordeiro on the proper techniques for throwing and catching a ball. Rodriguez later commented on the post:

“Good student.”
(Credits: Instagram/@jac_lynfit)
(Credits: Instagram/@jac_lynfit)

Cordeiro responded to his comment with:

“Great coach.”

Alex Rodriguez along girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro welcomes 2025 with a romantic trip to the City of Love

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro went on a trip to Paris, France to celebrate the New Year. Cordeiro posted a clip showcasing glimpses of their dreamy getaway with a caption that read:

“Pardon My French.”

The video featured Rodriguez and Cordeiro enjoying views of the Eiffel Tower, indulging in gourmet dishes and exploring Paris’ hotels.

They were accompanied by another couple – Rodriguez’s business partner – entrepreneur Marc Lore and his partner Heather Flora.

Edited by Veer Badani
