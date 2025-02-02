Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops powerful message on shaping our own paths

On Saturday, MLB legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a motivational quote on Instagram, continuing her content creation streak. A fitness instructor, Cordeiro has almost 140K followers on the platform and shares videos and posts promoting good health and fitness exercises.

She frequently posts motivational content on her Instagram account to keep her followers' fitness spirit high. Her latest motivation drop read:

“We are responsible for what we are. And whatever we wish ourselves to be. We have the power to make ourselves.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story (Source: Instagram/@jac_lynfit)

Cordeiro is the founder of the Jacfit 5 AM Club, under which she provides fitness guidance along with several perks to help people achieve their fitness goals. Through her Jacfit community, she also introduces various health challenges to engage her followers.

Trending

On Saturday, she continued a challenge she had previously given to her community, writing:

“Good morning, Happy Saturday! Week 4/6 of our challenge: Progress, not perfection.”

In the post, Jaclyn Cordeiro was seen wearing gray sportswear paired with white sneakers. She is five years younger than her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, having been born in February 1980. A native of Canada, Cordeiro is not only a lifestyle influencer but has also worked as a nurse.

She earned her Bachelor of Science with honors in nursing from the University of Windsor. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she shifted her career focus to fitness and began creating content to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares behind-the-scenes footage from Bloom TV filming

Recently, Jaclyn Cordeiro, the girlfriend of Alex Rodriguez, joined Bloom TV for an interview and podcast session where she discussed her fitness journey and shared tips about health.

On Saturday, she shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her interview with a heartfelt caption, reading:

“Grateful for the opportunity to share my passion for health and fitness on Bloom TV in beautiful Tampa! 🌴🎥 A huge thank you to Bloom TV and the amazing host Gayle for having me. Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes moments and insights! 💪✨”

Cordeiro follows a plant-based diet, a transition she made after developing food intolerances after the birth of her second child. In 2022, Cordeiro and Rodriguez publicly announced their relationship, sharing a family picture featuring the couple with Rodriguez’s two daughters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback