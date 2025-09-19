Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flexes in blue bikini, stylishly posing for IFBB pro Mary Valid

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, posed for firefighter and fitness trainer Mary Valid on Thursday. Valid is a certified fitness trainer who participated in the Firefit Championship and qualified for nationals in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. She also earned the IFBB Pro status- a recognition that an athlete who has reached a professional level by competing in the Olympia event, previously participated in the Europa Games Sexpo.Mary shared a clip of Cordeiro on her official account. She was in a blue two-piece bikini, flexing her body. The story, captured in a video call, was captioned:&quot;posing with @JAC_LYNIFIT.&quot;Jaclyn reshared the same clip with a timestamp and a motivational caption:&quot;MAKING TIME #NOEXCUSES,&quot;Adding the upbeat track, &quot;dopamine.&quot;Later, Cordeiro posted a motivational quote on her Instagram story. The quote reads: &quot;Your best flex is to take care of yourself, Jaclyn Fit.&quot;Cordeiro also shared a clip on her Instagram performing an incline bench press with a barbell. Jaclyn educates her followers on fitness and anatomy through an interactive quiz.Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a story (@jac_lynfit/Instagram)Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn, posted a battle ropes workout with a dance twistOn Friday, Jaclyn shared a clip in which she whips battle ropes outdoors, wearing a dark sports bra, shorts and sneakers. She was doing a battle ropes wave while comparing her workout to dancing, which highlights fun and energetic vibes. Cordeiro wrote a caption:&quot;Trade in your dancing shoes for battle ropes - your fitness journey will thank you!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Rodriguez admires Cordeiro's passion for fitness. Rodriguez expressed his feelings to US WEEKLY MAGAZINE in 2023 when he lost 32 pounds with the help of Jaclyn's fitness plan by JacFit. He said:&quot;What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced and the reaction that I see from people to her, it’s really mind-blowing.&quot;Cordeiro and Rodriguez have been dating for over two years.