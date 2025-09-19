  • home icon
  Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flexes in blue bikini, stylishly posing for IFBB pro Mary Valid

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 19, 2025 13:34 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, posed for firefighter and fitness trainer Mary Valid on Thursday. Valid is a certified fitness trainer who participated in the Firefit Championship and qualified for nationals in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. She also earned the IFBB Pro status- a recognition that an athlete who has reached a professional level by competing in the Olympia event, previously participated in the Europa Games Sexpo.

Mary shared a clip of Cordeiro on her official account. She was in a blue two-piece bikini, flexing her body. The story, captured in a video call, was captioned:

"posing with @JAC_LYNIFIT."

Jaclyn reshared the same clip with a timestamp and a motivational caption:

"MAKING TIME #NOEXCUSES,"Adding the upbeat track, "dopamine."

Later, Cordeiro posted a motivational quote on her Instagram story. The quote reads:

"Your best flex is to take care of yourself, Jaclyn Fit."
Cordeiro also shared a clip on her Instagram performing an incline bench press with a barbell. Jaclyn educates her followers on fitness and anatomy through an interactive quiz.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a story (@jac_lynfit/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn, posted a battle ropes workout with a dance twist

On Friday, Jaclyn shared a clip in which she whips battle ropes outdoors, wearing a dark sports bra, shorts and sneakers. She was doing a battle ropes wave while comparing her workout to dancing, which highlights fun and energetic vibes. Cordeiro wrote a caption:

"Trade in your dancing shoes for battle ropes - your fitness journey will thank you!"
Alex Rodriguez admires Cordeiro's passion for fitness. Rodriguez expressed his feelings to US WEEKLY MAGAZINE in 2023 when he lost 32 pounds with the help of Jaclyn's fitness plan by JacFit. He said:

"What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced and the reaction that I see from people to her, it’s really mind-blowing."

Cordeiro and Rodriguez have been dating for over two years.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

