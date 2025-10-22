Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flexes fitness donning sleeveless gym fit

Alex Rodriguez's Jaclyn Cordeiro is one of the leading figures of fitness on social media. As an influencer, she regularly uses the space to motivate her fans to work hard and keep their bodies healthy.

On Tuesday, Cordeiro posted a story on her Instagram, showing her impressive physique at an Equinox gym while also focusing on the message behind the picture. She sported a black sports bra with graphite-grey colored athletic shorts. She was seen holding a bottle of water, with a scrunchie on her right wrist, and paired the outfit with white sneakers.

"Goals keep you growing - in the gym, in business, in life. Stay hungry," she captioned.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Story featuring herself in the gym (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)

Earlier in the day, she had posted an inspirational original quote that served as a daily reminder for her fans to keep hustling in the gym. Cordeiro often posts these quotes, as she promotes her healthy routine that embodies the years of training behind her aspirational look.

"Fit is not a destination. It is a way of life," she wrote.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Story featuring her motivational quote (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)

Jaclyn Cordeiro is credited with helping her partner, Alex Rodriguez, achieve physical health. He is often seen crediting her for the transformation. The couple had been linked in October 2022, before coming out in public later that year. The pair have, over the years, bonded over shared for fitness and training, alongside co-parenting their daughters.

Jaclyn Cordeiro posts heartwarming picture with Alex Rodriguez after 'date night'

As a broadcaster, Alex Rodriguez has a busy schedule, trying to balance work during the October baseball frenzy while focusing on himself and his loved ones. Before the World Series starts on Friday, Rodriguez spent a lovely dinner night with his partner.

Cordeiro took to Instagram late at night on Tuesday to post a picture of the couple beaming under bright lights. She used a 'Date Night' sticker to caption her post. The couple could be seen wearing matching black outfits.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Story featuring Alex Roriguez (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)

Cordeiro and Rodriguez showcase their dedication and commitment to balancing their professional and personal lives while prioritizing a healthy lifestyle.

