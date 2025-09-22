Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gets candid about how she helps women heal from within

MLB icon Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared an Instagram story on Sunday about her coaching journey. Cordeiro, a certified trainer, appeared in the post wearing a black, cropped long-sleeve top and high-cut black shorts, striking a confident, athletic pose.
She kept it casual with a black cap, tying her blonde hair back in a ponytail. In the caption, she wrote:
"If you’re tired of starting over, feeling like no one really gets it, and chasing perfection instead of progress, you’re in the right place." Cordeiro added, "I started coaching not to hand out more rules or just get people shredded, but to help women heal, rebuild trust with their bodies, and find lasting change with real tools and support."
Cordeiro called her program a “safe space,” rooted in compassion, where women can restart their fitness journey in their own ways. She further encouraged her followers by quoting, "You deserve that--and our community is ready when you are." The next six-week challenge kicks off on Nov. 3 with registrations available through JacFit.ca.
Alex Rodriguez reacted to his girlfriend Jaclyn’s black bodysuit post
Jaclyn Cordeiro posted BTS of her photoshoot in a black bodysuit on Instagram. She posed confidently and quoted, "Consistency isn’t glamorous—but the result?" The caption reads:
"Consistency isn't always sexy, but the payoff is REAL. To get camera-ready, I focused on these daily habits: 1. Morning sweat sessions: 45 minutes of fasted cardio + 40-45 minutes of strength training. 2. Nourishing my body: 4 plant-based meals a day with lean protein sources, including fish. 3. Drinking up: 4L of water daily, no exceptions! 4. Wearing what feels good. 5. Prioritizing gratitude and self-care—not selfish, necessary! When consistency becomes your lifestyle, you'll feel like a total rockstar. Say goodbye to pre-show jitters and hello to a more chill, confident you!"
Yankee legend reacted to this post with three fire emojis:
"🔥🔥🔥"
Alex Rodriguez once embraced Cordeiro's JacFit program and told US Weekly magazine:
"Cynthia has gotten in incredible shape following the JacFit program [and] I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program."
Rodriguez and Cordeiro both share a passion for fitness and wellness.