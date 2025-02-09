Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gives 2-word reaction to daughter Savannah's performance in gymnastics class

On Saturday, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to share a video to her story, featuring her daughter Savannah, as she put in an impressive performance in gymnastics class.

"#proudmama" Jaclyn Cordeiro captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also tagged in Cordeiro's story was the Rose City Gymnastics Club, which has also featured in her stories in the past.

Trending

A 23,500-square-foot club that is completely non-profit, the Rose City Gymnastics Club has approximately 1500 active members and has been operational for over four decades. The club is located in Windsor, Canada, where Jaclyn Cordeiro grew up.

Just like Rodriguez, who has two daughters named Natasha and Ella from his former marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, Jaclyn Cordeiro also has two daughters, named Bella and Savannah, from her previous marriage to ex-husband Laureano Cordeiro.

With over 138,000 followers on Instagram, Cordeiro boasts quite a large social media following and her daughters often feature on her profile through various stories/posts.

Apart from family, Cordeiro also posts a lot of content related to fitness, to motivate her followers to exercise regularly and lead healthier lives.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro went to Tampa to talk about her passion for fitness on TV

On February 1, Jaclyn Cordeiro posted a video on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse inside her trip to Tampa, Florida, where she went to Bloom TV to discuss her enthusiasm for fitness.

"Grateful for the opportunity to share my passion for health and fitness on Bloom TV in beautiful Tampa! 🌴🎥 A huge thank you to Bloom TV and the amazing host Gayle for having me. Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes moments and insights! 💪✨" Cordeiro captioned her Instagram story

Jaclyn Cordeiro has been a popular figure in the fitness business for quite some time. She manages the JACFIT fitness program, which offers clients a six-week transformation challenge that is specially designed to each individual depending on their goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback