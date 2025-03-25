Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gives a glimpse of her nutrient-packed diet for maximizing health goals

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is an accomplished fitness model and instructor based out of Windsor, Canada. She has been featured in the Hot and Fit 100 issue multiple times in the past and in the latest issue which was released in January, she stood seventh overall among an array of the toughest and hardest women fitness trainers/enthusiasts.

Cordeiro avidly professes the importance of staying fit and leading a healthy lifestyle by working out and incorporating a healthy diet plan into your everyday routine. On Monday, she gave a glimpse of her nutrient-packed diet for maximizing her fitness goals in a social media story. Her meal prep included tofu, basmati rice and broccoli.

Take a look at the image here, which was captioned on Instagram as:

"Set yourself up for success meal prep."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Jaclyn Cordeiro once reflected on her diet plan after she switched to a pure plant-based diet.

"The benefits of how I felt were astounding; more energy, able to maintain my ideal weight, quicker [recovery] time from training, resolved digestive issues and bloating and the list goes on. I never looked back, it is the best decision I have made for myself to date," Cordeiro told Oxygen via People.com.

She even helped former Yankees superstar, Alex Rodriguez in cutting down on steak to reduce weight. The couple share a similar ideology towards eating healthy and working out daily. Both of them are parents to two girls with their ex-partners.

While Rodriguez spent some quality time with his daughters, Natasha and Ella at their home in Miami a few days ago, Cordeiro alongside her daughters, Bella and Savanah had jetted off to Playa del Carmen, Mexico for a relaxing getaway after she successfully hosted the second annual Women Supporting Women Summit on March 6.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro provided details for a fundraiser

Cordeiro recently shared a story on social media in which she provided details about the latest fundraiser for the Windsor Cancer Center Foundation.

Here's a closer look at the image from the story shared on Instagram:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Cordeiro's latest JACFIT program cycle begins on April 14 and all those who sign up for the six-week program will be contributing toward a positive fundraising initiative; as $50 from every client's registration fees will be donated to the foundation.

