Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gives a sneak peek from girls night in Detroit

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is currently in week four from six for the community challenge from her signature fitness program, JACFIT. The Canadian fitness instructor/model has made a name for herself in the fitness world via JACFIT and the 5 AM Club. She regularly shares motivational quotes on social media and urges everyone to switch to a healthier lifestyle.

On Saturday, Jaclyn Cordeiro took a much-needed break from her busy schedule and drove down to Detroit, Michigan for a lively girls' night. She shared a couple of snaps on social media, giving a sneak peek into the all-girls get together.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Credits: @jac_lynfit)

Besides working out daily and expanding her entrepreneurial ventures, Cordeiro loves to spend time with her daughters, Bella and Savanah and former Yankees infielder, Alex Rodriguez. Jaclyn has been dating A-Rod for more than two years now. The duo had first sparked dating rumors after she assisted Rodriguez in losing weight in 2022.

Currently, Cordeiro and A-Rod are both in Michigan. While Jaclyn is spending time with her friends, Rodriguez celebrated the UCLA Bruins women's gymnastics team's BIG 10 conference championship alongside his daughter, Natasha at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, MI.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Credits: @arod)

A-Rod and Cordeiro had earlier enjoyed college basketball action from courtside seats in Madison Square Garden, NYC, as St. John's Red Storm won the Big East conference championship game against the Creighton Blue Jays on Mar. 15.

Both Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez share a similar outlook towards health and fitness. They workout daily to maintain their well-toned physiques and profess the same to others.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared details for latest JACFIT bootcamp sessions

Jaclyn Cordeiro took to social media to share important information regarding fitness bootcamps which will be held on Friday and Saturday. The proceeds from the bootcamp will be donated to the Windsor Cancer Foundation.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Credits: @jac_lynfit)

While Cordeiro is making positive strides toward becoming a success story in the business and fitness world, A-Rod has already made a name for himself as a successful businessman via his diversified investments and exponential growth in the real estate market.

