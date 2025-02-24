Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reacts to Yankees icon nailing half-court shot at Bucknell University

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is an accomplished fitness trainer and model. She is inclined towards practicing a healthy lifestyle and working out regularly. The duo have been dating each other since 2022.

On Sunday, Rodriguez was present at Bucknell University for a special forum event. There, A-Rod headed over to the university's basketball facility to take a half court shot. A lucky student could have won $10,000 in scholarship if Rodriguez made the bucket. The former Yankees infielder surprised the masses inside the facility as he made the half-court shot effortlessly.

Take a look at the video here:

"When A-Rod came to campus for a special Bucknell Forum event with two #Bucknell alumni… no one expected this! 🤩 Take another peek at his half-court shot that won a Bucknell student $10K! #AlexRodriguez #HalfCourtShot #BucknellBasketball"

Jaclyn Cordeiro was one of the first to react to Alex Rodriguez's amazing half-court shot and commented:

"Yesss 🔥 "

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

This was not the first time Rodriguez was present inside a university for a forum event. Last month the former MLB superstar turned successful businessman/entrepreneur was invited as a guest lecturer at Stanford University for a seventh year running. A-Rod shared some highlights from the eventful day on social media. The post was captioned as:

"Thank you @stanfordgsb and @allisonkluger for another incredible week guest teaching Strategic Pivoting at GSB. I’ve had the opportunity to teach this class for the last 7 years and each time I leave more inspired than the last. Thanks to all the talented students for making this class one to remember!"

The baseball icon is always busy with his diversified ventures but still makes time to spend with his loved ones, including Jaclyn Cordeiro, his daughters.

When Alex Rodriguez gave private catching and throwing lessons to Jaclyn Cordeiro

Last month, Alex Rodriguez gave private baseball throwing lessons to Jaclyn in the backyard of his home at Minneapolis, MN. Cordeiro took to her social media handle to share highlights from the fun-filled day as Rodriguez could be seen teaching the basics of catching and throwing a baseball to the Canadian fitness instructor.

Take a look at the video here:

Cordeiro is still in Minnesota enjoying the snowy weather and further expanding her entrepreneurial ventures.

