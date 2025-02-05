Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares chilling glimpse as she visits homeland Canada

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez was one of the best players of his generation. He has remained in the spotlight since his playing days and his relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro is a big reason why.

Cordeiro is a personal trainer and works with high-profile clients. Most of her posts on Instagram revolve around her profession, but on Wednesday, she shared a different type of post.

Jaclyn Cordeiro Canada Views (image credit: instagram/jac_lynfit)

The story showed a picture of a beach. However, it was not a tropical vacation for Cordeiro as it was taken in her home country of Canada.

Rodriguez has had many relationships that have been captured by the public, including the one he has with Cordeiro that began in December 2022. Rodriguez and Cordeiro have often been seen in public together, including watching sporting events.

Since Rodriguez still works on the television side of things during the MLB season, he has been able to take advantage of the time off with Cordeiro. There have been many vacations taken over the last few months and Rodriguez often credits her for his healthy lifestyle.

Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro Work on Baseball Skills Together

Alex Rodriguez has never lost his love for baseball, but it's rare to see him still playing the game that made him great. In a fun Instagram post from Jan. 20, Jacyln Cordeiro shared a video where he gave her some baseball tips.

“Here we are, lessons from the GOAT, Alex Rodriguez, on how to properly throw a ball and how to properly catch a ball," Cordeiro said.

Rodriguez taught his girlfriend some of the fundamentals of the sport in the short clip. After the video was posted, Rodriguez dropped a comment on Instagram and complimented his girlfriend.

"Good student 🔥," Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez will soon get back to work for FOX as he will once again cover games throughout the season. It has been a busy offseason with Cordeiro, and there has been plenty of training mixed in.

