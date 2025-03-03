Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares heartwarming reaction to daughter Bella excelling in gymnastics class

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a mother to two girls from her relationship with ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro. Her elder daughter, Bella, was born in May 2011 while the younger one, Savanah, was born in October 2012.

Ad

On Sunday, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a heartfelt note for her elder daughter Bella, praising her gymnastics skills. She shared a picture of Bella during a gymnastics routine on her Instagram story, with a caption that read:

"So proud of you baby girl #mymotivation. Proof that consistency is key!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

In the picture, Bella is seen wearing a pink and black leotard while striking a pose on the gymnastics floor.

Ad

Trending

Cordeiro has posted about gymnastics in the past. In a previous post, she highlighted the dedication of the girls from Rose City Gymnastics, which is located in her hometown of Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Both of Cordeiro's girls have also seen their mother headlining various fitness competitions in the past. In a media interview with Oxygen, Cordeiro reflected on why she involves her daughters to share her lifestyle with them.

"I include them because I want them to see the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve goals. Exposing my daughters to the entire process allows them to understand and respect what I do for a lifestyle."

Ad

Like Jaclyn, the former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez also shares the aspect of parenting with her. Rodriguez is also a father of two girls, Natasha and Ella whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, took her daughters to a Timberwolves game

Alex Rodriguez is a minority owner of the Minnesota NBA/WNBA franchises, the Timberwolves and the Lynx, with his business partner, Marc Lore. The former MLB star regularly gets courtside tickets for Wolves NBA games throughout the season.

Ad

On January 11, Jaclyn Cordeiro took her daughters to witness an NBA matchup between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies at Target Center.

Bella and Savanah rocked Wolves jerseys for gameday while Jaclyn wore a grey colored Lululemon skirt with a full-sleeved shirt and a pair of matching heels to complete her business casual look for the evening.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback