Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares motivational insight on self reflection & attracting the right energy

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro actively uses her social media platform to connect with her JACFIT and 5 AM Club community. She is well known for her six-week fitness transformation program.

Every day, Cordeiro makes sure to post an inspiring message/quote followed by her workout at 5 a.m. Her post on Sunday was no different as started the day by posting another motivational quote.

"Be the energy you want to attract," Cordeiro posted.

The quote means that the attitude, behavior and energy you project into the world tend to influence the people and situations you attract into your life. Through this quote, Cordeiro emphasizes the importance of embodying positivity, kindness and the qualities you wish to see in others so you also receive the same.

Cordeiro's Instagram story (image credit: instagram/jac_lynfit)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro asks women to join JACFIT family and "crush goals"

Among the most important part of anyone's story to achieve peak fitness is to sustain daily motivation. The already hyped-up Jaclyn Cordeiro makes sure to never hit those Monday Blues during fitness journeys.

On Sunday, she motivated women to take charge of their lives and crush their goals by joining her community, JACFIT.

"I don't know about you ladies... But now is the perfect time to crush life goals," Cordeiro wrote. "Join A.Community Of Badass Women Level Up MIND BODY SOUL," Cordeiro wrote.

Cordeiro's Instagram story (image credit: instagram/jac_lynfit)

Cordeiro's journey to fitness is interesting. She started her career as a registered nurse with a Master’s degree in Nursing from the University of Windsor in 2011. After years of experience in critical nurse care, she switched to fitness when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

She went beyond traditional practices to focus on a balance of the mind, body and soul. She is a published fitness model, a plant-based athlete sponsored by Magnum and a CPA Natural Pro-qualified bikini fitness competitor.

Apart from being an entrepreneur, Cordeiro also has two daughters, Bella and Savannah, from her previous relationship with Laureano Cordeiro. She has been dating Alex Rodriguez since late 2022 and has gotten along well with his ex Cynthia Scurtis and their two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

