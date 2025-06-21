 Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shares her pride as "proud mama" after seeing daughter's dance performance on stage

Former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez's partner, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is popularly known for her intense workout sessions and fitness tips. But she maintains her professional life, besides being a mother to two daughters, Bella and Savanah.
Even as a popular fitness instructor, Cordeiro has managed her duties as a mother well. On Friday, she post a clip of her younger daughter, Savanah, performing a contemporary dance piece on stage. With a hashtag 'proud mama', Cordeiro captioned the story:
"Grace in her toes, sass in her soul".
Both Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro are public on social media about their relationship and daily lives. Both are particularly close to each other's families, which includes their children. Jacylrn has embraced her duties as a parent and a mother and celebrated it.
Jaclyn had also posted a throwback picture of her earlier days as a fitness model while also embracing her motherhood. In a before-after style post, Cordeiro added photos 10 years apart. The earlier picture also showed her holding one of daughters at the fitness competition.
She went on to describe her feelings with a heartfelt write-up about her journey:
"The woman in the first photo (5 months postpartum) had just become a mom, sleep-deprived, recovering, adjusting — and still, she showed up for herself. That stage wasn’t just about muscles. It was about reclaiming strength, rediscovering identity, and proving that motherhood doesn’t mean the end of your goals—it can be the beginning of a whole new fire.
"Years later (10 years later), in the second photo placing overall in the pro-qualifier. I see the result of consistency, not perfection. Early mornings-5am. Doubts. Wins. Setbacks. Growth—inside and out."
Few months back, celebrating International Women's Day, Cordeiro posted a special reel video of her two daughters taking reps with her at her gym.
Jaclyn Cordeiro posts motivational quote to inspire
Jaclyn Cordeiro gives a lot of credit to her success to her work ethic and her discipline. For her, it's one of the primary principles that a fitness freak should instill within themselves. She posted a motivational quotes on Friday along the same lines.
As a fitness instructor, Cordeiro's abilities to be an influencer and motivator has come naturally. They are quite evident with her posts and stories that help lift her followers' spirits, who are in the fitness line.