Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off strength, pulls of '3-person-job' solo as she lifts heavy Christmas tree almost all by herself

Legendary New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a fitness trainer, along with being a popular social media personality. Cordeiro boasts over 138,000 followers on Instagram, and frequently shares content about her daily life and workouts with fans.

Being a source of inspiration for many fitness enthusiasts, Jaclyn Cordeiro makes sure to hold herself to an extremely high standard. She follows a rigorous fitness regimen and makes sure to never miss a workout, despite a demanding professional schedule. Naturally, with the dedication that she shows day-in and day-out, Cordeiro stays in excellent shape year-round.

On Saturday, Cordeiro posted a video to her Instagram story, as she put up a Christmas tree. Showing remarkable strength, the 44-year-old did most of the heavy lifting when putting the tree in position.

"Definitely a 3 person job.. Team Work or just me 😂" Cordeiro captioned her story

Screenshots of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Cordeiro's fitness knowledge has also greatly benefitted Alex Rodriguez's fitness levels. When the pair first met met shortly after A-Rod's split with Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez was out of shape following his retirement from MLB in 2016.

However, under Cordeiro's tutelage, the 49-year-old got back on track, going to the gym daily and including steady-state cardio in his routine, in the form of post-dinner walks every day.

Jaclyn Cordeiro enjoys picturesque lakeside sunrise in Canada

Jaclyn Cordeiro hails from Windsor, a city in Ontario, Canada. Before transitioning into the fitness space, Cordeiro pursued a Bachelor of Science and honors in nursing from the University of Windsor.

On Sunday, she posted a video to her Instagram Story, as she enjoyed a scenic lakeside sunrise in her home country.

Screenshots of Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Though it gets quite cold in Canada during the winter, the effects are much milder in the city of Windsor as compared to many other areas. There is still about 46 days of snowfall per year, but the presence of lakes such as the one in Cordeiro's story ensures there is plenty to be enjoyed outdoors throughout the year.

