  Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the spotlight in body building championship donning red bikini

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the spotlight in body building championship donning red bikini

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 28, 2025 04:05 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the spotlight in body building championship donning red bikini - Source: Imagn

Former New York Yankees All-Star infielder Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, has played a crucial role in the three-time MVP's transformative journey since his retirement.

Cordeiro, who is a fitness influencer, uses her social media platforms to inspire and aid her followers' transformation. Apart from helping others on their fitness journey, Cordeiro also competes in bodybuilding competitions.

In her latest Instagram post, Cordeiro shared a glimpse of her participation in the Legend's Super Cup, a bodybuilding competition held in Toronto this weekend.

Cordeiro shared a few tips on how to prepare for competitive shows, preaching the importance of consistency in an Instagram post last week. She listed a few pointers to enhance confidence before going in front of the camera for a show.

"Consistency isn't always sexy, but the payoff is REAL. To get camera-ready, I focused on these daily habits: 1. Morning sweat sessions: 45 minutes of fasted cardio + 40-45 minutes of strength training. 2. Nourishing my body: 4 plant-based meals a day with lean protein sources; including fish.
"3. Drinking up: 4L of water daily, no exceptions! 4. Wearing what feels good. 5. Prioritizing gratitude and self-care - not selfish, necessary! When consistency becomes your lifestyle, you'll feel like a total rockstar. Say goodbye to pre-show jitters and hello to a more chill, confident you!"
Alex Rodriguez meets young Yankees fan at fitness festival

While Jaclyn Cordeiro participated in the Legend's Super Cup in Toronto, Alex Rodriguez attended the Kroger Fitness Festival. The event celebrates "physical, mental and emotional health."

Rodriguez shared an Instagram story to highlight his visit, where he met a young Yankees fan. The former World Series winner signed his Yankees captain and shared a message in his Instagram story:

"Always love to see a Yankee fan."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

The Yankees great was one of the few sporting legends at the event as he was joined by Dustin Poirier, Allyson Felix, Laurie Hernandez, Ted Karras and Jimmy Burrow.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
