Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the spotlight in body building championship donning red bikini

Former New York Yankees All-Star infielder Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, has played a crucial role in the three-time MVP's transformative journey since his retirement.Cordeiro, who is a fitness influencer, uses her social media platforms to inspire and aid her followers' transformation. Apart from helping others on their fitness journey, Cordeiro also competes in bodybuilding competitions.In her latest Instagram post, Cordeiro shared a glimpse of her participation in the Legend's Super Cup, a bodybuilding competition held in Toronto this weekend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCordeiro shared a few tips on how to prepare for competitive shows, preaching the importance of consistency in an Instagram post last week. She listed a few pointers to enhance confidence before going in front of the camera for a show.&quot;Consistency isn't always sexy, but the payoff is REAL. To get camera-ready, I focused on these daily habits: 1. Morning sweat sessions: 45 minutes of fasted cardio + 40-45 minutes of strength training. 2. Nourishing my body: 4 plant-based meals a day with lean protein sources; including fish.&quot;3. Drinking up: 4L of water daily, no exceptions! 4. Wearing what feels good. 5. Prioritizing gratitude and self-care - not selfish, necessary! When consistency becomes your lifestyle, you'll feel like a total rockstar. Say goodbye to pre-show jitters and hello to a more chill, confident you!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Rodriguez meets young Yankees fan at fitness festivalWhile Jaclyn Cordeiro participated in the Legend's Super Cup in Toronto, Alex Rodriguez attended the Kroger Fitness Festival. The event celebrates &quot;physical, mental and emotional health.&quot;Rodriguez shared an Instagram story to highlight his visit, where he met a young Yankees fan. The former World Series winner signed his Yankees captain and shared a message in his Instagram story:&quot;Always love to see a Yankee fan.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)The Yankees great was one of the few sporting legends at the event as he was joined by Dustin Poirier, Allyson Felix, Laurie Hernandez, Ted Karras and Jimmy Burrow.