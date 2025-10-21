Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the spotlight in FOX studio as Blue Jays clash with Mariners in Game 7 ALCS

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez is covering the World Series for Fox as an analyst. His girlfriend and Canadian fitness enthusiast Jaclyn Cordeiro was in the Fox Studio lot to watch ALCS Game 7 between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Center.
On Monday, Cordeiro shared a selfie, capturing her in a video room where different types of camera angles are playing live feed. Cordeiro was wearing a mic and in the background the broadcasting director was deciding what goes to the live feed every second.
Cordeiro like many MLB fans witnessed a thriller in Game 7. The Mariners and the Blue Jays both scored a run each in the first inning. The visitors jumped to a 3-1 lead, thanks to solo bombs from Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh. However, George Springer saved the day for Toronto as he capitalized his plate appearance in the seventh inning by hitting a go-ahead three-run home run that turned the game on its heads.
With Jeff Hoffman retiring the Mariners in the ninth inning, the Blue Jays set up their date in the World Series against the LA Dodgers.
Jaclyn Cordeiro 's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez previews World Series between Blue Jays and Dodgers
The Blue Jays will face the LA Dodgers in the 2025 World Series, starting this week. This is expected to be an highly anticipated showdown and Alex Rodriguez believes it "should be a dream World Series" because of two players.
After the Blue Jays clinched the ALCS, A-Rod said the following in the post-game show:
“It should be a dream World Series… [The Dodgers] have the best athlete in the world in Shohei Ohtani, and the Blue Jays have the best hitter in the game in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.”
Guerrero Jr. was crowned the ALCS MVP while Ohtani, who helped the Dodgers clinch NLCS Game 4 to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers, was named the NLCS MVP. Both are $500 million+ stars and drives quite the notoreity for their performances this postseason. It remains to be seen who have their best game on when the two sides meet for Game 1 on Friday in Toronto.