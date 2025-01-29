Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the spotlight in neon orange skirt, floral black skirt & peep toes for latest interview 

  • home icon
By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Jan 29, 2025 05:23 GMT
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro, has been collaborating with Bloom TV to promote fitness to a wider audience. As part of Bloom TV’s Bloom Health Club, Cordeiro joins host Gayle Guyardo to discuss various health-related topics, including her personal fitness journey.

Beyond her passion for fitness, Cordeiro is also a social media personality and model, frequently engaging in brand promotions. With 138K followers on Instagram, she often shares glimpses of her personal life, including her latest outfits.

On Tuesday, Cordeiro took to her Instagram story to share a behind-the-scenes look at her Bloom TV interview while showcasing her latest outfit.

“DAY 2 IN STUDIO BLOOM TV HOST GAYLE,” she captioned the image.
In the photo, Jaclyn Cordeiro is seen in the interview studio alongside host Gayle Guyardo. She can be seen wearing a black floral long-sleeve shirt paired with a bright coral-pink mini skirt and black high-heeled sandals.

She accessorized with gold bracelets, while her blond hair was styled in loose waves. The pair appeared to be engaged in a conversation, with Guyardo wearing a navy blue sleeveless dress paired with high heels.

However, Jaclyn Cordeiro and Gayle Guyardo are not limited to in-studio interviews and podcasts. The pair recently conducted an outdoor interview session while exercising together as well.

Guyardo shared a clip from their open-air interview on her Instagram story.

In the video, Cordeiro and Guyardo are seen at a scenic location near the ocean, where Cordeiro is guiding Guyardo to perform certain exercises.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares latest motivational quote on success

Jaclyn Cordeiro frequently shares motivational content to inspire positive change among her followers. On Monday, she posted her latest quote:

“Success doen’t come from what you do occasionally. It comes from what you do consistently”
Beyond sharing motivational messages, Cordeiro also uses her platform to promote women's empowerment and health. In the first episode of Bloom TV, her theme was "Women Supporting Women."

As a single parent to two daughters, Cordeiro understands the struggles that come with it and actively advocates for women's well-being.

Edited by Veer Badani
