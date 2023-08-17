Baseball icon Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is popular among fans because of her sculpted physique. Fans were left gushing after one of her latest social media posts, which captured her in a photoshoot.

The former New York Yankees shortstop reportedly started dating the fitness model and lifestyle specialist last year.

Cordeiro is an advocate for body positivity and often compiles posts via her social media platforms to inspire people and make them realize the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Her latest Instagram post showcased a powerful photoshoot with the fitness model posing with dumbells. She had an inspiring message for her fans in the short clip, revealing that the journey demands a strong mentality rather than physical strength.

"It's 10% physical, 90% mental. Be one of one, you vs you."

Fans were quick to praise A-Rod's girlfriend. One fan acknowledged her as a powerful woman, while another fan praised her for taking up multiple roles at one time.

(Picture credit: Instagram)

Cordeiro is the founder of the Jacfit 5 am Club, a platform that helps people prioritize their well-being by rising early in the morning.

Alex Rodriguez seems to be enjoying post-retirement life with Jaclyn Cordeiro

The power couple has often been seen in public since the former MLB superstar first started dating the fitness influencer. Rodriguez, who ruled the roster for the majority of his baseball career, has a hard time keeping up with his girlfriend's fitness regime.

Cordeiro recently shared a clip of the duo indulging in an intense core workout as the former Yankees star struggled to keep pace with his girlfriend.

The former MLB star recently made the news after Yankees play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay lashed out at a fan on Twitter for accusing Rodriguez of using performance-enhancing drugs.

For the uninitiated, the 12-time All-Star was suspended for the entirety of the 2014 MLB season after he was found guilty of violating the league's policy on PED.

He was reinstated by the Yankees in 2015 after issuing a hand-written letter of apology for his violations. He is currently part of Fox's star-studded panel including three-time World Series champion David Ortiz and 14-time All-star and former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter.