Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro syncs skipping rope beats with music in fun bikini-top and tights workout

Skipping ropes is an important exercise and Alex Rodriguez's Jaclyn Cordeiro is here to explain to you why. On Monday, Cordeiro continued to share her fitness tips, and she shed light on one of the key benefits an individual can achieve if they learn to skip rope.

In the video, Cordeiro shares her skipping rope video where she can be seen smoothly getting the exercise done for one minute, while increasing her pace in steps. She was in a black bikini top and tights for her workout routine. She explains that doing this exercise for 10 minutes is equivalent to running an eight-minute mile.

"Guys, did you know that 10 minutes of skipping is equivalent to just about an eight minute mile?" Cordeiro said. "So make it one of the most effective ways to get your cardio in and a lot of times I do between sets just to optimize the most of my workouts."

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Earlier in the day, Cordeiro posted a motivational message for fitness enthusiasts looking to churn out energy to hit the workout on Monday.

"It's Monday -- Let's go. Show up, push hard, set the tone for your week," Cordeiro wrote.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals the reason she started fitness trainer journey

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a registered nurse with a Bachelor’s of Science (Honours in Nursing) from the University of Windsor. She is a mother to two daughters and got into fitness five years ago.

On Monday, Cordeiro dropped the ultimate fitness motivation, sharing her motive behind joining this space in the first place. While promoting that her JACFIT's next six-week challenge starts on Nov. 3, she wrote:

"If you're tired of starting over, feeling like no one really gets it, and chasing perfection instead of progress- you're in the right place. I started coaching not to hand out more rules or just get people shredded, but to help women heal, rebuild trust with their bodies, and find lasting change with real tools and support.

"This is about progress with compassion, a safe place to start again on your own terms. You deserve that-and our community is ready when you are."

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Jaclyn Cordeiro started her fitness program ("JACFIT") to help others reach goals they may not have thought possible during the pandemic lockdown. Since then, she has continued to work and post content regarding the benefits of her program.

