  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro tackles tough abs routine in a sporty outfit, putting her core strength on full display

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro tackles tough abs routine in a sporty outfit, putting her core strength on full display

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 03, 2025 14:01 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, dropped an abs routine on her social media on Friday morning. Cordeiro was in a sports bra and gym shorts, performing with her forearms braced, her body straight, and her core tight.

Ad

Cordeiro captioned the Instagram story:

"Happy Friday! Abs are made in the kitchen and cooked in the gym."

The Canadian fitness instructor also wrote "Jacfit," her fitness brand, in the story, which was set to "You Know the Drill" by Andy Mineo as the background music. Cordeiro added the post to her "5 AM Club" highlights.

Earlier this morning, she also shared a motivational quote that read:

"Success is about putting in the reps, show up every day," and she added a personal touch with her brand mark, "Jac."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another Instagram story featured an illustration showing two people climbing a ladder. The lower step was labeled as "My mom" with hands pulling up, and the upper step was labeled as "me" with feet climbing.

"Thank you, ladies, for your unconditional love & support #daughters," Cordeiro captioned the post.
Alex Rodriguez&rsquo;s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared several stories. (@jac_lynfit/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared several stories. (@jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn, shares a protein-rich meal recipe

Jaclyn Cordeiro, a certified trainer, posted protein-rich meal ideas on the plate and shared an Instagram story on Friday morning. The story features scrambled egg whites with toasted slices.

Ad

Cordeiro wrote the recipe:

"4 egg whites scrambled, half a cup of chickpeas, 1 tbsp homemade pesto, 1 tbsp nutritional yeast, and 2 slices Ezekiel."
Alex Rodriguez&#039;s girlfriend, Jaclyn, shared a story. (@jac_lynfit/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn, shared a story. (@jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Ezekiel bread is a sprouted-grain bread with a high-fiber alternative to regular bread. Cordeiro eliminated red meat and dairy first, then white meat. She chose a plant-based diet after her second child because she developed food intolerance.

Ad

Cordeiro told Oxygen:

"The benefits of how I felt were astounding; more energy, able to maintain my ideal weight, quicker [recovery] time from training, resolved digestive issues and bloating, and the list goes on."
"I never looked back; it is the best decision I have made for myself to date," she added.

"A-Rod" and Jaclyn Cordeiro both follow a strict fitness regimen and share a passion for wellness and health. The couple began dating in late 2022 and have been together since then.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications