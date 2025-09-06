Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro turns up the glamor in backless Tom Ford dress paired with sparkly heels 

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a glimpse of her recent outfit on Friday. She posted a series of images on her Instagram story. She wore a black Tom Ford gown with an embellished halter neckline, and her dress had a high slit on the right leg, which added a bold yet sophisticated look. She carried a silver clutch and strappy high heels, which complemented her look. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and a watch. Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro turns up the glamor in backless Tom Ford dress. (Source: @jac_lynfit/ Instagram)Three days earlier, she also shared a video of her wearing a red two-piece bikini and swimming in a pool. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCordeiro added a caption that read: &quot;She Dreamed Of Fins, But Got Muscles Instead — And Honestly, Ariel 2.0&quot;A-Rod&quot; shared his reaction to the post, commenting: &quot;Hottest&quot; with a fire emoji. Alex Rodriguez reacted on his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro post and she replied with a love emoji. (Source: @jac_lynfit/ Instagram)Alex Rodriguez shows off his workout regimen as girlfriend, Jaclyn, drops 3-word reaction On Sept. 2, former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez shared his workout routine on social media. The Instagram clip featured Rodriguez in an all-black gym outfit, doing a deadlift to hamstring workout. &quot;A-Rod&quot; captioned the post: “Consistency.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCorderiro reacted: “Get it, love.”Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, gushed over his workout regimen on a social media platform (Source: @arod/ Instagram)As a source told People about Alex and Jaclyn's relationship, Rodriguez was serious about his relationship because they both shared common values in parenting and a love for fitness and mental wellness.