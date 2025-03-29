Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro turns heads in chic Tom Ford outfit for recent charity event 

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a successful fitness trainer and model based out of Windsor, Canada. Over the years, she has helped countless clients realize their dream of having a well-toned physique and leading a healthy lifestyle by incorporating a personalized fitness plan and a self-curated nutritious diet.

Ad

She loves to work out daily, motivate others to follow suit, all while expanding her business reach via self-founded business programs, fulfilling her motherly duties and giving back to the community. Cordeiro successfully hosted the second annual Women Supporting Women summit at Caesars Windsor in Ontario, Canada, on March 6.

The proceeds of the summit were donated to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex on Friday. This is a program that gives support to children facing various adversities in life and attempts to change their lives for good. Cordeiro rocked a stylish, chic Tom Ford outfit with a Dolce & Gabbana belt for the donation giveaway event earlier this month, which she reshared on her Instagram Friday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at some images from the event here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Take a look at the original IG post here:

Ad

"Together We Rise! Proud to announce that the JACFIT Women Supporting Women Charity Summit raised an incredible $40,800 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex County.

"Thank you to all our Windsor, right entrepreneurs and community members, without you this would not have been possible. Empowering change, one sisterhood at a time."

Ad

Corderio has been dating Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez since 2022. The power couple both have similar ideologies toward practicing a healthy lifestyle and showcasing their love for their respective sets of daughters.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares highlights from Friday's bootcamp session

Cordeiro shared a highlight reel from her flagship JACFIT program's bootcamp session on Friday. Many of her clients who attended the session gathered together inside the gym facility to flex their muscles for the camera.

Ad

Take a look at the image shared on Instagram here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

While Cordeiro continues to expand her entrepreneurial reach in the fitness world, "A-Rod" has already cemented himself as a success story in the business domain. Since retiring from the MLB, Rodriguez has expanded his wealth considerably with sound investments in various domains via the A-Rod Corp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback