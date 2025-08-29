Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a glimpse of her look at Detroit Airport. On Friday, she shared two stories on her social media platform. The first photo was in a Lululemon outfit, featuring a white tank top and dark blue athleisure pants, paired with white sneakers. She added a &quot;Friday Fits&quot; poll sticker.Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a post on her social media platform(via Instagram)The next frame was a clip of her in the airport terminal on a walking elevator. She snapped it with her three friends, Diana, Celina and Jo Eli. Cordeiro lifts one leg behind her and holds her foot with one hand while raising the other arm, showcasing her flexibility.Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro turns heads with hilarious pose in athleisure outfit at Detroit airport.(Via Instagram)Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn, posted 6-week transformation challenge postOn Friday, Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, a Canadian fitness instructor, shared details about her new boot camp. The registration for the new batch will begin on September 15.In the story, she posed in high heels, highlighting her sculpted body. On her promotional post, she wrote:&quot;Register For Our Next 6 Week Transformation Challenge: Training Program; Nutrition Program; Weekly Coaching Calls; Community Support.&quot;&quot;Don’t wait for the perfect moment — create it. Begin your journey today,&quot; she added.Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared her six week transformation program post(Via instagram)As a fitness enthusiast, she often posts fitness videos on her social media. On Monday, she posted a clip of herself doing pull-ups on a cruise ship's wooden stairs. Jaclyn wore a warm yellow-orange bikini. She wrote in the caption: “Stop Waiting For The 'Perfect Gym.' Do Pull-Ups On Whatever’s In Front Of You. The World Is Your Workout.”In the clip, she wrote: &quot;Do pull-ups everywhere. No excuse, just results.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs a certified fitness instructor, Cordeiro motivates her followers towards fitness. Alex Rodriguez and Cordeiro started dating in 2022 and have been together since.