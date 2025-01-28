  • home icon
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro turns heads in neon green shorts & black tights for latest Blooms TV interview

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jan 28, 2025 14:51 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two - Source: Getty
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro turns heads in neon green shorts & black tights for latest Blooms TV interview (Credits: Getty)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is making waves in the world of fitness and entrepreneurship. After completing her education at the University of Windsor, Cordeiro got into nursing. The COVID-19 pandemic hit her differently as she changed her career trajectory from nursing to wellness and fitness.

One can catch her entire journey in the latest episode of Bloom TV's Bloom Health Club, where the fitness trainer was interviewed by host Gayle Guyardo. She discussed her motherhood and entrepreneurship journey.

On Monday, for Round 2 in the series, Cordeiro heads back to Bloom TV's set in Tampa, Florida, for another roundtable of stories. In the photos shared, Cordeiro shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram story of her arrival at The News Center. She is wearing a stylish outfit featuring neon green shorts, a black long-sleeve top, and high heels.

The caption suggests that she is excited to return to Bloom TV:

"Excited to be back at Bloom TV," she captioned the story.

The right image captures her mid-interview on the Bloom TV set, where she is engaged in a conversation with the host Gayle Guyardo. The theme of the discussion appears to be "Women Supporting Women."

Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram story (Credits: @jac_lynfit Instagram)
Cordeiro's Instagram story (Credits: @jac_lynfit Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro organizing Women Supporting Women event

Apart from fitness and personal life stories, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, also uses her platform to promote and empower women in every area. Being a single mother herself, Cordeiro knows what it takes to make time for oneself and achieve their own ambitions.

Cordeiro is set to host the Women Supporting Women Summit Charity Event on March 6, 2025, from 6 PM to 10 PM. This special fundraiser is dedicated to supporting Big Brothers & Big Sisters, an organization focused on youth mentorship.

The event aims to raise funds through ticket sales, donations and raffles. Sponsors have the opportunity to contribute in lieu of purchasing tickets, and donations of auction or raffle items are welcomed.

Cordeiro is also biding her time, taking her two girls, Bella and Savannah, to the Minnesota Timberwolves games whenever she gets time. Her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez has a minority ownership in the franchise.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
