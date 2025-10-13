Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro whips up her special recipe as she celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving with her daughters

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, celebrated Canadian Thanksgiving on Sunday with her two daughters. She is a single mom to 15-year-old Bella and 14-year-old Savanah with her ex-partner, Laureano Cordeiro.Cordeiro, who grew up in Canada and went to the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science and honors in nursing, shared a clip on her Instagram featuring an indulgent, protein-packed Nutella pancake. She wished everyone a happy Canadian Thanksgiving and quoted,“It is tradition that I made this Nutella protein pancake for my daughters.”She also shared the full recipe for her pancakes, which include gluten-free oats and vegan chocolate protein powder.In an interview with Status Fitness Magazine in 2021, Cordeiro shared that she is a plant-based athlete who changed her diet in 2015. She claims the switch allowed her to maintain a leaner physique and fixed her gastrointestinal issues.She also shared a motivational affirmation post on her Instagram story:“Start making room for what you prayed for because it’s on the way.”Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn, posted about her inspiring journey to earning the Master Fit Model Pro Card.Three days ago, Cordeiro shared a clip on her Instagram about her inspiring path to the Master Fit Model Pro Card. The clip featured her fitness regime, nutrient-packed meals, and her victory at the IFBB PRO Fit Model competition.She wrote in the caption,“To every woman watching this — motherhood, age, and busy schedules aren’t barriers; they’re your superpowers. Keep showing up for yourself. Your time is coming.”She also showed gratitude towards the organizations, as well as to her friends and family. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the clip, she showcased three major milestones: at 31, returning to the stage with her 5-month-old baby in her arms; at 41, marking her sixth stage appearance; and at 45, earning her Master Fit Model Pro Card.A-Rod and Cordeiro have been together since October 2022. In September, she organized a JACFIT Bootcamp with the Minnesota Timberwolves Dance team. Rodriguez became the majority owner of the Wolves franchise as of June 2025.