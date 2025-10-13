  • home icon
  Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro whips up her special recipe as she celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving with her daughters

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro whips up her special recipe as she celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving with her daughters

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 13, 2025 07:20 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro at Big East Conference Tournament Championship - Source: Imagn

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, celebrated Canadian Thanksgiving on Sunday with her two daughters. She is a single mom to 15-year-old Bella and 14-year-old Savanah with her ex-partner, Laureano Cordeiro.

Cordeiro, who grew up in Canada and went to the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science and honors in nursing, shared a clip on her Instagram featuring an indulgent, protein-packed Nutella pancake. She wished everyone a happy Canadian Thanksgiving and quoted,

“It is tradition that I made this Nutella protein pancake for my daughters.”

She also shared the full recipe for her pancakes, which include gluten-free oats and vegan chocolate protein powder.

In an interview with Status Fitness Magazine in 2021, Cordeiro shared that she is a plant-based athlete who changed her diet in 2015. She claims the switch allowed her to maintain a leaner physique and fixed her gastrointestinal issues.

She also shared a motivational affirmation post on her Instagram story:

“Start making room for what you prayed for because it’s on the way.”
Alex Rodriguez&rsquo;s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn, posted about her inspiring journey to earning the Master Fit Model Pro Card.

Three days ago, Cordeiro shared a clip on her Instagram about her inspiring path to the Master Fit Model Pro Card. The clip featured her fitness regime, nutrient-packed meals, and her victory at the IFBB PRO Fit Model competition.

She wrote in the caption,

“To every woman watching this — motherhood, age, and busy schedules aren’t barriers; they’re your superpowers. Keep showing up for yourself. Your time is coming.”

She also showed gratitude towards the organizations, as well as to her friends and family.

In the clip, she showcased three major milestones: at 31, returning to the stage with her 5-month-old baby in her arms; at 41, marking her sixth stage appearance; and at 45, earning her Master Fit Model Pro Card.

A-Rod and Cordeiro have been together since October 2022. In September, she organized a JACFIT Bootcamp with the Minnesota Timberwolves Dance team. Rodriguez became the majority owner of the Wolves franchise as of June 2025.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

