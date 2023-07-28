Alex Rodriguez is celebrating his 48th birthday and Jaclyn Cordeiro, his girlfriend, made the day even more special by singing a sweet duet.

Cordeiro uploaded a video of Alex on Instagram, consisting of all the good memories they had together.

For his birthday, Cordeiro dedicated the song "I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By." She played the song in the background of the video uploaded.

"Like sweet morning dew. I took one look at you. And it was plain to see. You were my destiny."

Jacyln took to Instagram to post a video with Rodriguez. The caption said,

"HBD! Cheers to many more years of love, health and happiness."

Alex Rodriguez brought his two daughters on their European getaway

Alex Rodriguez brought his daughters Natasha and Ella on the couple's recent vacation in Europe.

Despite going through a difficult divorce with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in 2008, the former couple has resolved their disagreements and built a solid co-parenting bond.

Rodriguez undoubtedly cherished the chance to make enduring memories with his daughters and Cordeiro as they traveled to scenic locations across Europe. Their Instagram photos have given fans a behind-the-scenes look at their opulent vacation.

With everything seeming to be going in the right direction for Rodrguez, his fans are doubtless delighted that the New York Yankees legend has found happiness.