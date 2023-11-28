Alex Rodriguez seemingly cruises around in stunning red Porsche worth $184,920 that he once gifted to Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is never one to shy away from the headlines. Arguably the most polarizing player in MLB history, A-Rod has seemingly made it his mission to remain in the public eye. Although his legacy will forever be tainted by his PED usage, Rodriguez remains a prominent figure around the MLB.

The former New York Yankees slugger has remained busy since retiring from the MLB in 2016. Alex Rodriguez can often be seen covering games for the MLB, as well as providing insight on the game for the MLB Network. He has also guest starred on hit television series such as Shark Tank.

When he is not continuing his post-playing career in baseball, Rodriguez has been active on social media. Not only is he constantly posting pictures and videos with his children, but his love life has been as much of the A-Rod persona as his baseball career.

Although he has been a part of several headline-snatching relationships, one of his most well-known was his relationship with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. The high-profile relationship not only led to a number of public appearances as a couple but given their exorbitant levels of wealth, some expensive gifts for one another.

One of those gifts was a gorgeous Porsche Carrera GTS Cabriolet that Alex Rodriguez purchased for Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday. The sportscar, which has an estimated value of $184,920, has made waves across social media yet again.

In a recent story on Instagram, it appears that A-Rod was driving around in Miami, Florida in the same car that he gifted to his then-fiancee. Although he made no reference to it being her car, fans can't help but smile thinking about Rodriguez taking back his gift for J-Lo.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez hoped to remain friends following their breakup

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez began dating in 2017, eventually announcing their engagement in March of 2019. Although they had arranged twice to get married, they had to postpone the ceremony both times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to PEOPLE, J-Lo has a strong connection with the former Yankees' daughters, which complicated their separation, however, she reportedly continues to have a relationship with the young girls.

