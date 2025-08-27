Alex Rodriguez shares epic '90s vintage pics with Derek Jeter and Ken Griffey Jr., girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, Jessie James Decker react

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 27, 2025 01:00 GMT
Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez dug into his archives over the weekend and found some nostalgic photos from the 90s, involving five-time Grand Slam champion Derek Jeter and MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr.

Rodriguez shared the photos on social media, including one standout photo that showed him and Jeter side by side in baggy uniforms during a celebrity softball game. Another picture captured Rodriguez smiling next to Griffey Jr. in a Mariners uniform.

"The 90’s fashion post you didn’t know you needed," Rodriguez captioned.
Alex Rodriguez also shared a photo from his time representing Westminster Christian School in Palmetto Bay, Florida. There, he was a shortstop and also played quarterback on the football team. One photo sees A-Rod talking with a fan while wearing a Team USA jersey. The former AL MVP also captures a young version of himself shining on the cover of Beckett.

A-Rod's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro and country pop singer Jesse James Decker reacted to the post.

"😂love this epic pic" Cordeiro wrote.
"A damn vibe🔥" Jessie wrote.
Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez unite to criticize the current state of their former team

The New York Yankees started the month getting swept by the Miami Marlins in a three-game series. The Yankees, who started brightly, have totally done a 180 in the second half, losing their division lead to the Toronto Blue Jays and now find themselves in second place in the AL Wild Card standings.

The last time the Yankees won a World Series was in 2009. Two prominent Yankees voices from that squad include Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, who took a shot at the Yankees' current starting rotation.

“I don’t care if you bring back their ’98 bullpen with Mariano [Rivera], Mike Stanton and Jeff Nelson,” Rodriguez said. “If your pitchers are going 3 1/3, 4 1/3, it’s not going to work.”
Meanwhile, Derek Jeter attributed the blame to the players' defensive performance.

“There are no excuses. You have to play better,” Jeter said. “If you don’t play better, you are not going to go very far.”

Both want nothing but the best of the Yankees. However, if the team doesn't improve on several fronts, they might lose footing in the AL wildcard race.

