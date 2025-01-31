Alex Rodriguez shares glimpse of spending quality time at A-Rod Corp team summit

Alex Rodriguez has been called a number of names and titles throughout his career with one of him most notable being entrepenuer. The three-time MVP Award winner has enjoyed one of the most successful post playing careers of any former MLB superstar. A-Rod has seen his wealth continue to grow following his retirement, with Celebrity Net Worth putting his worth a $350 million.

One of Alex Rodriguez's most passionate projects has been his company, A-Rod Corp. An investment firm with connections to over 40 businesses across the globe, A-Rod Corp's reach touches several industries, including sports, fashion, venture capitals, and nutrition.

In a series of posts on his Instagram account, the former New York Yankees slugger gave his fans and followers a behind the scenes look at A-Rod Corp's annual team summit. In the photos, fans can see a number of different member of Rodriguez's team, as well as the former superstar speaking to those in attendance.

Rodriguez in attendance during the annual A-Rod Corp team summit (Photo Source: @Arod on IG)

According to the company's main website, A-Rod Corp's combined investments have a value at over a billion dollars, with Alex Rodriguez serving as the CEO. Some of the notable investments on the site include the PFL (Professional Fighters League), Wizard AI, and Snap (the parent company of social media platform Snapchat).

More behind the scenes photos from the A-Rod Corp team summit (Photo Source: @Arod on IG)

Investments and the life of an entrepenuer has long be a passion for Alex Rodriguez, who has also appeared as a regular on the hit television show Shark Tank alongside Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Some of the products that the 14-time All-Star has made a deal with on the show include GloveStix, Ice Shaker, and Vade Nutrition.

Alex Rodriguez and A-rod Corp have continued giving back to the community through various philanthropic activities

A-rod remains a polarizing figure in the baseball community for his admitted use of performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career and questionable antics on and off the field. That being said, there is no denying that the former Yankees slugger has generously given back.

Over the years, A-Rod Corp have donated millions of dollars to the Boy & Girls Clubs in South Florida. Rodriguez has also created scholarships for students and renovated the baseball stadium at the University of Miami, while also helping those in need in and around the Miami, Florida region.

