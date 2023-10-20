Amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has taken the time to express his support for the Jewish community. The 48-year-old took to his social media accounts to wish well on Shabbat, also known as the Jewish Day of Rest.

Shabbat occurs every Friday at sunset and continues until sunset Saturday. Alex Rodriguez expressed his love and support of the Jewish community:

"I wish you all a Shabbat filled with peace, safety, support and love."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"To my Jewish friends, I want to say Shabbat Shalom. I wish you all a Shabbat filled with peace, safety, support and love." - @AROD

Although A-Rod was born to Dominican parents, the hard-hitting third baseman spent 12 seasons with the New York Yankees, who play in a city with a large Jewish population. Judaism is the second-largest religion in New York City.

The most recent Israel-Hamas conflict, which began on Oct. 7, saw Hamas militants enter Israeli territory in an unprecedented attack. The group also fired thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip. Since the initial attack, the Israeli military has aerially bombarded numerous locations across Gaza. Thousands of civilians have suffered on both sides of the conflict.

Alex Rodriguez is not the only member of the MLB family to express their support of the Jewish community

As the conflict in the Gaza Strip continues, several Jewish-American members of the MLB, including Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, Garrett Stubbs of the Philadelphia Phillies, and former Texas Rangers great Ian Kinsler have shown their support for Israel.

Expand Tweet

"Powerful statement from current and former Jewish-American @MLB players, including LCS participants Garrett Stubbs (@Phillies) and Alex Bregman (@Astros)." - @jonmorosi

In a video, which features both current and former MLB stars, the players call for an end to anti-semitism throughout the world, and ends with the message, "Stand against antisemitism. Stand with Israel."