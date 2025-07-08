Alex Rodriguez shares valuable insight on champion mindset

Alex Rodriguez has achieved a lot during his tenure in MLB and after it. He played 22 seasons, and if not for PED allegations, he would already be in the Hall of Fame owing to his fitting resume. He's a 14-time All-Star, 3-time AL MVP and has many other accolades, including the last time the Yankees won the World Series in 2009.

As such, there could only be a few as fitting as him to talk about a championship mindset. On Monday, Rodriguez released a motivational video with highlights from his activity inside a gym running. His words exuded what it takes to become a champion.

Rodriguez weighed heavily on being courageous enough to suffer failure rather than living in the "What if" world.

"We all fall down in life," A-Rod said in the video. "The question is, who gets back up? You go after it—you give it all you have. If you lose, at least you tried. I failed—it's ten times more of a man than someone who said, 'What if?' You face your fears—you become the person you want to be. When you run from your fears, you're not really living. That’s what creates a champion."

Alex Rodriguez's parenting style reaches "Appointment only" stage

Alex Rodriguez shares two daughters with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis: Natasha and Ella. The former is studying in Michigan and is pursuing theatre and arts, with a special focus on music. Meanwhile, the younger Ella is heading into her senior year of high school.

There was a time when A-Rod was so busy with his MLB schedule that he had little time left to spend with his family. Then came the retirement when he became fully available to his daughters. However, now it's his daughters who are getting busy with their academics and other things.

Talking with Parents, Alex Rodriguez said that now he has entered that stage of parenting where he has to take appointments to go on dinners or on vacations with them.

“They're so busy that when I get a little date for like an awesome dinner, I'm so fired up," he said of the "appointment only" stage of parenting. "It's just amazing to see them develop with high self-esteem, good purpose, and good intention in their life. And it's great to see them strive to reach their goals.”

This is something most parents go through, but the former Yankees icon is happy knowing both of his daughters are busy chasing their goals.

