"The Kardashians have told us in this generation, more is more" - Alex Rodriguez shares his wisdom, proposes his plan of action if he ever becomes the commissioner

There are few people more popular in Major League Baseball than Alex Rodriguez. The former All-Star shortstop and third baseman had one of the most prolific careers of all time, as he was arguably one of the best right-handed hitters to play in the MLB. In his career, Alex Rodriguez crushed 696 home runs, drove in over 2,000 runs and scored 2,000 runs en-route to 3,115 hits.

After departing the Seattle Mariners to sign the highest contract in Major League Baseball history with the Texas Rangers, he mashed 153 home runs in three seasons and won his first American League MVP award. After a trade with the Boston Red Sox fell through, Rodriguez was sent to the New York Yankees, where he shifted over to third base. Rodriguez smashed 351 home runs as a member of the Yankees, winning two more AL MVP awards. However, Alex Rodriguez has arguably had just as much success outside of baseball as he did while playing it.

Alex Rodriguez has become a media darling, as he's the only broadcaster who is permitted to work on baseball broadcasts for both Fox Sports and ESPN. His company, the A-ROD Corp, has allowed him to acquire a net worth of nearly $450 million, enough money to allow him to bid for the New York Mets when they were for sale. While he wasn't able to acquire the team, he did become a part owner of the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves. But that hasn't stopped Rodriguez from tossing around the idea of becoming one of the most powerful men in MLB.

On the Kay-Rod show, hosted with Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez tossed around some ideas of what he would do if he had commissioner Rob Manfred's job.

Rodriguez knows entertainment, and he knows that lack of content breeds contempt. He advocated for improvements to the on-field product via a modified shift that limits the positioning of infielders, as well as encouraging hitters to be more aggressive by widening the strike zone. In addition to that, he promoted entertainment opportunities outside of the game, offering a variety of access to players via batting cage cameras and entertainment for fans when there isn't action on the field.

Referencing the most famous family in America, the Khardashians, Rodriguez astutely pointed out that content and access are the greatest way to promote engagement and interest. "The Kardashians have told us in this generation, more is more," he said. With approval ratings for Manfred at an all-time low, maybe A-Rod can throw his hat into the ring.

