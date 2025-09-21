Alex Rodriguez showers love with 1-word message praising daughter Natasha's powerful vocals on stage

Alex Rodriguez shares two daughters with his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis: Natasha and Ella. His elder daughter, Natasha Rodriguez, is currently in the middle of her studies at the University of Michigan, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in the Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance.On Saturday, Natasha posted a video clip, where she performs &quot;So Much Better&quot; from Legally Blonde, accompanied by pianist Maurice Draughn. She was dressed in a vibrant pink dress layered with a denim jacket to deliver the Broadway favorite, leaving her proud father in awe.&quot;🩷 🎹: Maurice Draughn; 🎵: So Much Better from Legally Blonde, written by Laurence O’Keefe &amp; Nell Benjamin,&quot; Natasha's caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA-Rod's applause for his daughter made his way into the comments section, where he simply wrote:&quot;❤️❤️❤️ amazing ❤️&quot;Comments sectionBefore going to college, Natasha completed her high school diploma from Ransom Everglades School, where she was part of the Student Government Association for six years, was a Health Information Project (HIP) Board Member, and was part of the International Thespian Society.Natasha's notable roles included Ella in Rodgers &amp; Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Chiffon in Little Shop of Horrors, Valentine in Mary Poppins and Chava in Fiddler on the Roof.Alex Rodriguez points out biggest shift in relationship with daughters Natasha and EllaDuring an interview with People, Alex Rodriguez talked about his evolving relationship with Natasha (20) and Ella (16). The father-daughter relationship is changing since both of them are now grown-ups, leading them to be on the other end of advice more often.&quot;They're young adults and the relationship dynamic does change a little bit,&quot; A-Rod said. &quot;I find them giving me more advice than I give them, because they're much smarter. It's just really great to see them develop into these strong young women with high self-esteem. I have a wonderful relationship with their mother, Cynthia [Scurtis], and I'm just really proud of the women they're becoming.&quot;Rodriguez also said that both his daughters have a passion for theatres, which he feels good about.&quot;They're both kind of in the musical theater field, which is interesting because they don't love sports as much as I do,&quot; Rodriguez added. &quot;But it's good to because they don't have that hanging over them, which is kind of cool.&quot;Rodriguez is missing his daughter Natasha and he continously monitor her Instagram as one way to stay in touch with her.