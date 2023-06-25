Jaclyn Cordeiro, Alex Rodriguez's Canadian girlfriend, posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot of herself on Sunday against a black jeep that took Instagram by storm.

The fitness fanatic can be seen donning a gorgeous tie-dyed monochromatic bikini. She complimented it with a black baseball cap and a pair of fuschia pink Nike sneakers.

While most of her fans lauded her perfectly sculpted physique, Yankees legend, Alex Rodriguez made an offbeat comment on his girlfriend's post. He was quick to notice her stunning Nike Air Max 90 sneakers and gushed about his obsession with this particular model. He did so by leaving a comment on her post, coupling it with a fire emoji that signifies something totally lit.

"Obsessed with those kicks" - @A-Rod

Alex Rodriguez left a comment on Jaclyn's bikini post

The Yankees legend is in London for the upcoming MLB London Series. Despite his busy schedule, he promptly left an observant comment under Cordeiro's post.

Earlier this month, the couple had jetted off to spend a romantic vacation in Croatia along with his family. Both Alex and Jaclyn have posted multiple pictures and reels from their vacation on their social media accounts, filled with recreational water sports, stunning views, workouts, good food, and more.

Rodriguez began dating Cordeiro shortly after his breakup with fitness entrepreneur, Kathryne Padgett. Although the couple was first pictured holding hands in October 2022, they made it official on Instagram two months later.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend is a multitalented woman

Jaclyn is a woman known for her many talents. She is not only the founder of Jacfit 5 am Club, but also a lifestyle coach, model, writer, registered nurse, and a mother of two.

The two share a deep passion for fitness and are spotted together attending each others' family gatherings, and holidays. She is often seen attending NBA, and MLB games with Alex Rodriguez.

